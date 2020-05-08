Woman Killed, Husband Injured After Car Overturned In Khanewal
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:07 PM
A woman was killed while her husband sustained injuries after car overturned as its tyre burst near M-14 Chak Haans
KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :A woman was killed while her husband sustained injuries after car overturned as its tyre burst near M-14 Chak Haans .
According to Rescue 1122 officials, a car was going to Multan from Sukhur and suddenly overturned due to tyre burst near M-14 Chak Haans.
As a result, 42 years Atia Rasheed died on the spot while her husband 60 years old Abdul Rasheed sustained injuries.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to Civil hospital.
