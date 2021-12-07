UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed, Husband Injured As Truck Runs Over Motorcycle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:52 PM

A woman was killed and her husband sustained injuries after their motorcycle hit by a speedy truck near bus stand in the city on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :A woman was killed and her husband sustained injuries after their motorcycle hit by a speedy truck near bus stand in the city on Tuesday.

The couple, Nazir Ahmad and his wife Shehnaz Bibi, were going to Nadra office when a speedy truck ran them over from behind causing the death of woman on the spot.

Police started legal action after taking the truck in possession and shifted the dead body and injured to THQ hospital.

