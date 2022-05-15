UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed, Husband Injured By Armed Outlaws

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Woman killed, husband injured by armed outlaws

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Three unidentified armed outlaws killed a woman and injured her husband over unknown reasons near Village 136/EB in limits of Gagu Mangi police station on Sunday.

According to police sources, Muzamil Hussain resident of Village 122/EB was returning home after getting his wife from the house of his in-laws situated at Village 543/EB on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, three unidentified armed outlaws intercepted the couple near Village 136/EB and attacked them with sticks and axes.

Resultantly, the woman died at the spot due to head injury while her husband sustained severe injuries.

Police concerned registered the case and started the investigations into the incident, however, the body and the injured shifted to nearby hospital, police sources added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Died Wife Women Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

4 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

13 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

13 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

14 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.