Woman killed, husband injured by armed outlaws

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Three unidentified armed outlaws killed a woman and injured her husband over unknown reasons near Village 136/EB in limits of Gagu Mangi police station on Sunday.

According to police sources, Muzamil Hussain resident of Village 122/EB was returning home after getting his wife from the house of his in-laws situated at Village 543/EB on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, three unidentified armed outlaws intercepted the couple near Village 136/EB and attacked them with sticks and axes.

Resultantly, the woman died at the spot due to head injury while her husband sustained severe injuries.

Police concerned registered the case and started the investigations into the incident, however, the body and the injured shifted to nearby hospital, police sources added.