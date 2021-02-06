UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed, Husband Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:53 PM

A woman was killed while her husband sustained severe injuries in a road accident, in the precincts of Jhal Chakiyan police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :A woman was killed while her husband sustained severe injuries in a road accident, in the precincts of Jhal Chakiyan police station.

Police said on Saturday that Subhan, resident of Jhal Chakiyan along with his wife Sughra Bibi was going to Chak Dhareema village on a motorcycle when a rashly driven car hit their two-wheeler near Jahanabad.

Sughra Bibi died on the spot while her husband received severe injuries.

Rescue-1122 team shifted the injured to the THQ hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

