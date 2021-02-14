Woman Killed, Husband Injured In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :-:A woman was killed while her husband sustained severe injuries in a road accident, in the precincts of Jhal Chakiyan police station.
Police said on Sunday that Falak Sher, resident of Khizarabad colony along with his wife Daulat Bibi was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven truck hit their two-wheeler near Jhawariyan.
As a result, Daulat Bibi died on the spot while her husband received severe injuries.
Rescue-1122 team shifted the injured to the THQ hospital.
Police have registered a case against the truck driver.