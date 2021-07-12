UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed, Husband Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :-:A woman was killed while her husband sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Khadian Khas on Monday.

According to police, Muhammad Sarwar along with his wife Bushra Bibi was coming to the city from Khadian when a recklessly driven bus coming from behind them hit their motorcycle.

Bushra died on the spot while Sarwar suffered critical injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the dead and injured to DHQ hospital Kasur.

While, 8-year-old Hammad Ali son of Irfan Ali died of electrocution in Kalan village.

The victim was switching on pedestal fan when he received fatal electric shock.

Police were investigating.

