Woman Killed, Husband Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:19 PM

Woman killed, husband injured in road accident

A woman was killed while her husband sustained serious injures in a road accident near Pakki Haveli, here on Monday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :A woman was killed while her husband sustained serious injures in a road accident near Pakki Haveli, here on Monday.

According to police, Haji Javed along with his wife Nusrat Bibi was going to Lahore from Kasur on a motorcycle, when a recklessly driven truck coming from behind hit them near Pakki Haveli.

As a result, Nusrat Bibi died on the spot while Javed suffered critical injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the dead and injured to DHQ hospital Kasur.

Mustafabad police were investigating.

