Woman killed, husband injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A young woman was killed while her husband sustained serious injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Thikriwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Imran, resident of Chak No.

75-JB Sohal along with his wife Naila was riding a motorcycle when their two-wheeler slipped due to over-speeding and crashed into a roadside electricity pole near 64-Pulli on Jhang Road.

As a result, Naila died on the spot while her husband suffered multiple injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to hospital in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody.

Investigation was underway.