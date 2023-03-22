Woman Killed, Husband Injured In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A young woman was killed while her husband sustained serious injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Thikriwala police station.
Police said on Wednesday that Imran, resident of Chak No.
75-JB Sohal along with his wife Naila was riding a motorcycle when their two-wheeler slipped due to over-speeding and crashed into a roadside electricity pole near 64-Pulli on Jhang Road.
As a result, Naila died on the spot while her husband suffered multiple injuries.
Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to hospital in a critical condition.
The police took the body into custody.
Investigation was underway.