Woman Killed, Husband Injured In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A woman was killed while her husband received serious injuries in a road accident in the area of Madina Town police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Koh-i-Noor Chowk Jaranwala Road.
As a result, Kalsoom Bibi (40), resident of Rehmania Town, died on the spot, while her husband Nawaz (45) was shifted to a hospital in a critical condition.
The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress.