Woman killed, husband injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A woman was killed while her husband received serious injuries in a road accident in the area of Madina Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Koh-i-Noor Chowk Jaranwala Road.

As a result, Kalsoom Bibi (40), resident of Rehmania Town, died on the spot, while her husband Nawaz (45) was shifted to a hospital in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress.