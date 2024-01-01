Open Menu

Woman Killed, Husband Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 06:09 PM

A woman was killed while her husband got injured when a van collided with a trolley loaded with sugarcane due to heavy fog in Jauharabad on Monday

According to Police, A tragic accident occurred on Khushab Road near Basit Motors, when a van collided with a trolley loaded with sugarcane parked on the road due to dense fog.

Sibghatullah, the husband of the deceased woman, was seriously injured in the accident and was later admitted to

DHQ Hospital. His wife, however, succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

The cause of the accident is believed to be related to the thick fog in the area, police said.

