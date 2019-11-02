UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed, Husband Injured In Road Accident In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 06:39 PM

A woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in a road accident on Saturday when a Suzuki van hit their motorbike near Awan Chowk

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :A woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in a road accident on Saturday when a Suzuki van hit their motorbike near Awan Chowk.

According to Rescue 1122, Allah Yar (53), along with his wife Naseem Bibi (50), was on his way back on a motorbike when a speeding Suzuki van hit them.

As a result, Naseem Bibi died on-the-spot while Allah Yar received severe injuries.

The van driver managed to flee the scene. Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and the injured to an area hospital. Police have started investigation.

