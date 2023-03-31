Woman killed, husband injured in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :A woman was crushed to death while her husband sustained serious injuries as speeding car hit a motorcycle near Fazal Cloth Mills Khanewal road here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a couple riding on motorcycle was going somewhere when a speeding car hit their bike near Fazal Cloth Mills, Khanewal road.

As a result, 36 years old Kaneeza w/o Muhammad Aslam Sharif resident of Khoh Ranjhay Walala Khanewal died on the spot while her husband Aslam sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital. The dead body of the woman was handed over to the heirs in police presence.