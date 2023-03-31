UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed, Husband Injured In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Woman killed, husband injured in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :A woman was crushed to death while her husband sustained serious injuries as speeding car hit a motorcycle near Fazal Cloth Mills Khanewal road here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a couple riding on motorcycle was going somewhere when a speeding car hit their bike near Fazal Cloth Mills, Khanewal road.

As a result, 36 years old Kaneeza w/o Muhammad Aslam Sharif resident of Khoh Ranjhay Walala Khanewal died on the spot while her husband Aslam sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital. The dead body of the woman was handed over to the heirs in police presence.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Road Car Died Khanewal Women Fazal Cloth Mills Limited

Recent Stories

SC's full court be constituted to hear case regard ..

SC's full court be constituted to hear case regarding Punjab, KP elections: Marr ..

7 minutes ago
 talabat UAE enables users to contribute to &#039;1 ..

Talabat UAE enables users to contribute to &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; ..

18 minutes ago
 Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati famili ..

Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati families, emerging businesses in pro ..

49 minutes ago
 e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the ..

E-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

2 hours ago
 Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.