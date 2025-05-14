Woman killed, husband injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A woman died after falling from a motorcycle and her husband was injured on Syedwala Road in Jaranwala city police limits.

According to police sources here Wednesday, Saeed with his wife Shagufta Bibi, a resident of Mohalla Razabad, was going on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler skidded off the road. As a result, the woman suffered head injuries and died instantly.

Saeed was rushed to THQ hospital, Jaranwala.