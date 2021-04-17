Woman killed, husband injured in Sialkot

A women was killed and her husband seriously injured when a tractor trolley hit a motorcycle at Seokey Road-Daska here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :A women was killed and her husband seriously injured when a tractor trolley hit a motorcycle at Seokey Road-Daska here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, Salam and his wife Zainab was going home on a bike when a speedy tractor trolley hit them. As a result, they were injured seriously.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital in a critical condition where Zainab succumbed to her injuries.