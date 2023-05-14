UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed, Husband Survived Murder Attack In Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2023 | 07:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :A woman was killed while her husband survived a murder attack due to old enmity when they were returning home on a motorcycle here in the limits of Yarik Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, Arshad Shah (29) reported to Yarik police that he along with his 30-year-old wife were returning from Dara Pezu and going to their home in Wandha Kali when two persons of their rivals including Nemat Ullah son of Abdullah Jan and Ehsan Ullah son of Nemat Ullah residents of Chunda forcibly stopped them near Muslim petrol Pump on Bannu road.

He said Ehsan Ullah opened fire at them with his Kalashnikov. In the attack, the husband survived while his wife was seriously injured and succumbed to her injuries.

Moreover, Arshad Shah informed the police that they had old enmity with the rival group.

