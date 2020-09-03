Woman killed, husband sustain injuries in road mishap

A woman was killed while her husband sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and truck near Raamkali head Naubahar here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :A woman was killed while her husband sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and truck near Raamkali head Naubahar here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a couple riding a motorcycle were going somewhere when a speeding truck hit them near Raamkali.

As a result, woman died on the spot while her husband sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot.