Woman Killed, Husband Sustain Injuries In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:07 PM

A woman was killed while her husband sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and truck near Raamkali head Naubahar here on Thursday

A woman was killed while her husband sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and truck near Raamkali head Naubahar here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a couple riding a motorcycle were going somewhere when a speeding truck hit them near Raamkali.

As a result, woman died on the spot while her husband sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot.

More Stories From Pakistan

