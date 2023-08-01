Open Menu

Woman Killed In Accident

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :A passerby woman was killed after getting hit by a speedy car, according to information released from the rescue control room.

The speeding truck hit a 55-year-old at DG Khan Road near Turkey Hospital resulting death of the woman on the spot.

The rescue control room dispatched the ambulance immediately from the control room of Muzaffargarh after informing to police.

The body was shifted to DHQ hospital.

