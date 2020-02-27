Woman Killed In Accident In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:13 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) -:A woman was killed and her nephew received injuries in an accident near here on Thursday.
According to the police, Muhammad Aslam along with his aunty Saima Naz of Chak No 258-RB was traveling on a motorcycle when they were hit by a bus in Dijkot police limits.
As a result, Saima died on the spot while Aslam was shifted to a hospital.