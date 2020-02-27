Woman killed in accident in Faisalabad

A woman was killed and her nephew received injuries in an accident near here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) -:A woman was killed and her nephew received injuries in an accident near here on Thursday.

According to the police, Muhammad Aslam along with his aunty Saima Naz of Chak No 258-RB was traveling on a motorcycle when they were hit by a bus in Dijkot police limits.

As a result, Saima died on the spot while Aslam was shifted to a hospital.

The police registered a case against the driver who fled.