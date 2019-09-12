Woman killed in accident in Khanewal

A woman was killed by a train during a bid to save her minor daughter who was playing on the track near Karmanwala area on Thursda

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) -:A woman was killed by a train during a bid to save her minor daughter who was playing on the track near Karmanwala area on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a minor girl was playing on the railway track near Karmanwala CNG station when her mother Hajran Bibi, resident of Kothi Nananid Singhwala, scooped her off the rail track but unfortunately she hit by Allama Iqbal express and lost her life.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the heirs.