Woman Killed In Accident In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 01:47 PM

Woman killed in accident in sargodha

A woman was killed while crossing a road in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station, here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :A woman was killed while crossing a road in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station, here on Monday.

Police said that 34-year-old Rasoola Bibi, resident of Hathi Windh village, was crossing a road when a speeding trailer hit her near Kaghkayani.

The woman died on the spot while the driver escaped from the scene. The body was handed over to heirs after legal formalities.

Police registered a case against the driver and started investigation.

