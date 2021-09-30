Woman killed in accident, two sustained serious injuries

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A Woman was crushed to death under the wheels of a trailer while two others sustained serious injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was run over by the big long vehicle here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Ghulam Fareed was returning home from market along with his Wife Salma BiBi and sister Anees BiBi by his motorcycle. All of a sudden, a speeding trailer collided with the motorcycle near Chehwala Ada in the precincts of city Police station Mianchannu.

Resultantly, Salma Bibi died on the spot while Freed and his sister Anees Bibi sustained serious injuries.

The rescuers shifted the body and the injured to nearby hospital.

Police have started investigations.

Further probe was underway.