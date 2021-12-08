UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed In Court Premises

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 04:47 PM

PESHAWAR, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Police here on Wednesday arrested the accused involved in killing of a woman in the premises of Ehtesab court.

According to police, the deceased's father Shah Wali and her brother Noman resident of Shero Jhangi allegedly opened fire and killed her on the spot over personal dispute.

The police arrested both the killers.

