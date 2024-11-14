Open Menu

Woman Killed In Daska Area

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 11:51 PM

A woman was brutally murdered over domestic issue that took place near Daska area of Sialkot, tv channels quoting police

reported on Thursday

DASKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A woman was brutally murdered over domestic issue that took place near Daska area of Sialkot, tv channels quoting police

reported on Thursday.

According to details, a woman identified as Zara recently arrived in Pakistan from abroad and was living with her in-laws in Daska area.

The two members from in-laws family killed the woman to settle the domestic dispute.

Police after receiving reports rushed to the site and started investigation. According to initial reports, the two member of in-laws family

have confessed the crime before the police investigation team.

