Woman Killed In Daska Area
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 11:51 PM
A woman was brutally murdered over domestic issue that took place near Daska area of Sialkot, tv channels quoting police
reported on Thursday
DASKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A woman was brutally murdered over domestic issue that took place near Daska area of Sialkot, tv channels quoting police
reported on Thursday.
According to details, a woman identified as Zara recently arrived in Pakistan from abroad and was living with her in-laws in Daska area.
The two members from in-laws family killed the woman to settle the domestic dispute.
Police after receiving reports rushed to the site and started investigation. According to initial reports, the two member of in-laws family
have confessed the crime before the police investigation team.
