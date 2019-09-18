Woman Killed In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:33 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) -:A woman was killed by unknown assailant here in a nearby village on Wednesday.
According to Rescue 1122, an unknown accused attacked Shehnaz (32) with knife and killed her in Chak No.68-JB Jhang road.
The accused managed to escape from the scene while the body was handed over to the heirs after completing necessary formalities.
Separately, a woman attacked and injured her husband Rashid Ali (42) s/o Abdul Ghaffar with a knife. The injured man was shifted to DHQ Hospital in critical condition.