Woman killed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) -:A woman was killed by unknown assailant here in a nearby village on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, an unknown accused attacked Shehnaz (32) with knife and killed her in Chak No.68-JB Jhang road.

The accused managed to escape from the scene while the body was handed over to the heirs after completing necessary formalities.

Separately, a woman attacked and injured her husband Rashid Ali (42) s/o Abdul Ghaffar with a knife. The injured man was shifted to DHQ Hospital in critical condition.