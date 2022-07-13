Woman killed in firing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :A woman was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Shafiqabad area of Lahore district, Police reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, unidentified men opened fire in Shafiqabad area, resulted in killing of a woman namely Razia Bibi on the spot.

Another woman, identified as Kineza Bibi, also received bullet injuries. Police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the nearby hospital.