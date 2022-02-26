Woman killed in firing incident

Unknown armed man shot dead a woman near Sariab Mill area of Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Unknown armed man shot dead a woman near Sariab Mill area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim was near Sadam Phatak near Sariab area when an armed assailant opened fire at her.

As a result, she died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The reason for the killing is stated to be on suspicion of Siakari.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.