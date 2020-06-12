Woman killed in head-on collision between motorcycle-bus

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) ::A woman was killed on the spot and her husband and two children got serious injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a motorcycle near Dera Chashma Road Shah Dao Ada.

According to police, a speeding passenger bus was enroute to Dera from Paharpur.

When the bus reached near old Hut Hotel Shah Dao Ada on Dera Chashma Road, the passenger bus collided with motorbike which was coming from opposite side. Resultantly, a woman killed on the spot while motorcyclist his two children got serious injuries and shifted to hospital.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.