Open Menu

Woman Killed In Karachi Firing Incident

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Woman killed in Karachi firing incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) A young woman was killed in a firing incident that took place near the site of Super Highway area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue and police sources reported on Friday.

According to details, unknown motorcyclists opened fire and killed a young woman who was trying to protect

herself from looting near Super Highway area of Karachi.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the woman identified as Saima to hospital.

The Police team have started search operation to trace the culprits. .

Recent Stories

UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group ..

UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group in IPU with landmark achievem ..

16 minutes ago
 China imposed heavy tariffs on American products i ..

China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs

30 minutes ago
 WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedd ..

WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife

39 minutes ago
 ‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first par ..

‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..

46 minutes ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials

1 hour ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport complet ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..

1 hour ago
SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing ..

SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al H ..

AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisatio ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by ..

Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..

2 hours ago
 Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumul ..

Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..

2 hours ago
 Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses borde ..

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings

3 hours ago
 Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on ..

Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan