Woman killed in Karachi firing incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) A young woman was killed in a firing incident that took place near the site of Super Highway area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue and police sources reported on Friday.

According to details, unknown motorcyclists opened fire and killed a young woman who was trying to protect

herself from looting near Super Highway area of Karachi.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the woman identified as Saima to hospital.

The Police team have started search operation to trace the culprits. .