SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A woman was killed in a knife attack, in a nearby locality here on Saturday.

According to rescue spokesperson, an unidentified person barged into the house of Sonia (35) in Chitti Sheikhan, Kuluwal Road and killed her with a blow of knife.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to a local hospital.

Police were looking into the matter.