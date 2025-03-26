Woman killed in Larkana road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A woman was killed in a road accident that took place near airport road of Larkana district of Sindh province,

tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a rashly driven dumper hit the woman crossing the airport road of Larkana district.

As a result, the ill-fated woman died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the heavy vehicle.