Open Menu

Woman Killed In Larkana Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 08:27 PM

Woman killed in Larkana road accident

A woman was killed in a road accident that took place near airport road of Larkana district of Sindh province

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A woman was killed in a road accident that took place near airport road of Larkana district of Sindh province,

tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a rashly driven dumper hit the woman crossing the airport road of Larkana district.

As a result, the ill-fated woman died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the heavy vehicle.

Recent Stories

Commissioner ensure best arrangements for Derajat ..

Commissioner ensure best arrangements for Derajat 2025 festival

2 minutes ago
 Over 7,000 motorists fined for traffic violations: ..

Over 7,000 motorists fined for traffic violations: ITP

2 minutes ago
 Migrant deaths in Asia hit record high in 2024: UN

Migrant deaths in Asia hit record high in 2024: UN

2 minutes ago
 Woman killed in Larkana road accident

Woman killed in Larkana road accident

2 minutes ago
 ATRC to convene global experts for Governance of E ..

ATRC to convene global experts for Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit in ..

44 minutes ago
 Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique ..

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visits Mayo Hospital, inspect ..

3 minutes ago
Warning issued against fake complaint numbers of D ..

Warning issued against fake complaint numbers of DIG Sukkar

3 minutes ago
 Envoys from Muslim Council of Elders participate i ..

Envoys from Muslim Council of Elders participate in communal Iftar at Islamic Cu ..

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli bombing of Koya i ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli bombing of Koya in Syria

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Hospital attains LEED Gold Certification ..

Fujairah Hospital attains LEED Gold Certification for sustainability, energy eff ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler amends laws on police, military rank ..

Sharjah Ruler amends laws on police, military ranks

1 hour ago
 FNC, British Parliament discuss joint cooperation, ..

FNC, British Parliament discuss joint cooperation, latest regional developments

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan