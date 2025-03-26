Woman Killed In Larkana Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 08:27 PM
A woman was killed in a road accident that took place near airport road of Larkana district of Sindh province
tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.
tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.
According to details, a rashly driven dumper hit the woman crossing the airport road of Larkana district.
As a result, the ill-fated woman died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.
Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the heavy vehicle.
