Woman Killed In Manga Mandi Area

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Woman killed in Manga Mandi area

MANGA MANDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) A man killed his wife with sharp weapon to settle domestic dispute that held near Jiabaga area of Raiwand,

Manga Mandi located near Lahore, tv channels quoting police reported on Sunday.

According to details, a man killed his wife with sharp weapon to settle domestic issue reported in a house of

Jiabaga area of Raiwand, Manga Mandi. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the ill-fated woman identified as

Sajida Bibi, to hospital. Police team have started investigation to find the clue behind this brutal murder.

