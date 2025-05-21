Woman killed in Mansehra firing

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A woman was killed in a firing incident that occurred near Kohistan More area of Mansehra district, tv channels quoting Police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a man killed his wife to settle domestic issue near Kohistan More area of Mansehra district.

Police team after receiving reports reached the site of incident and shifted the dead to hospital.

Police team have also arrested the accused and started further investigation.