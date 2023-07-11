Woman killed in Mardan firing: Police

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :A woman was killed in a firing incident that took place near the Jalala area of Mardan district, police and tv channels reported on Monday.

According to details, a man opened fire at his wife for settling domestic issues.

As a result of the firing, the woman died on the spot.

The husband identified as Abdullah after the gruesome murder, he killed himself.

A Police team rushed to the site and started further investigation.