Woman Killed In Passenger Van Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Woman killed in passenger van accident

CHICHAWATNI, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :A woman was killed and nine members of the same family were killed when a passenger van turned turtle at national highway near Daad Fatiyana, on Saturday.

According to Rescue sources, the accident took place after a front tyre of the van burst and the vehicle went out of control of driver.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Humaira, wife of Daanish. The injured included: Amna (12), Manahil (14), Tahira (40), Fatima (14), Adeela (35), Zorain (8), Subhan (9), and Saqlain (20).

The Rescue personnel shifted all injured to an area hospital.

