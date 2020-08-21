Woman killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A woman was killed,while four others sustained injuries in separate incidents on Friday.

Police said that a woman r/o Chak No 387-GB was standing alongside the road 3-pullian stop, Samundri when a speeding van hit her.

As a result, she suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.

In another incident, four persons Muhammad Amin, Sabra, Zahida and Sehar were present in room of their home when all of sudden the roof caved-in due to rain near Noor Shah Wali Darbar. As a result, they all sustained injuries and shifted to local hospital.