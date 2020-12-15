Woman killed in road accident

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A woman was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident at Renala bypass, national highway on Tuesday.

According to police, a young man along with a woman was riding a motorcycle at national highway when a rashly driven vehicle hit them. As a result, Rani Bibi (50) w/o Javed died on the spot while young man suffered injuries.

Police were investigating.