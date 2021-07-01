Woman killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :A woman was killed in a road accident near GTS chowk here Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122,Majeed (50),resident of Haseeb Shaheed Colony no 1 along with his wife Yasmeen, was travelling on a motorcycle when it collided with another two-wheeler near GTS chowk.

Consequently,Yasmeen fell on the road.Meanwhile,a speeding bus coming from the rear side ran over her.

Rescue-team shifted the body to a mortuary at DHQ hospital.