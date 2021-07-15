UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 02:09 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A woman was killed,while her husband and daughter suffered multiple injuries in a road accident here at Raiwind road.

According to Rescue-1122 on Thursday, Fayyaz, 35, r/o Kot Radha Kishan, his wife Irshaad bibi,32, and minor daughter Kinza, were travelling on a motorcycle towards Raiwind when a speeding tractor-trolley hit the two-wheeler.

Consequently,Irshaad died on the spot, while others sustained multiple injuries.

The victims were shifted to THQ hospital.

The accused driver managed to escape from the scene. Police seized the vehicle and started investigation.

