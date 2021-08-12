UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed In Road Accident

A woman was killed while her relative sustained injuries in a road accident here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :A woman was killed while her relative sustained injuries in a road accident here on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place near Misaq-ul-Mall Nishatabad when a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle. As a result, Noor Bibi died on the spot while her relative Muhammad Zaman sustained serious injuries.

Area police reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to Allied hospital.

