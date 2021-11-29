Woman killed in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :A woman was killed in a road accident between a speeding truck and a motorcycle in city police limits near Jarra Ada on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a motorcyclist identified as Anjum resident of Muzaffargarh was heading to Multan on Motorcycle along with his wife, Sobia, 25 years.

When he reached near Jarra Ada his motorcycle collided with a speeding truck,resultantly Sobia died on the spot while Anjum sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to (DHQ) hospital Muzaffargarh for necessary legal formalities.