Woman killed in road accident

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :A speeding car hit a woman to death and injured her husband seriously on National Highway, near Chak No 23-2L here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, the couple belonging to Chak No.

49-3R was riding a motorcycle when the speeding car hit them at Murghi Wala Stop on the highway.

As a result, 45-year-old Bashiran Bibi died on-the-spot due to an injury to her head, while her husband Abdul Aziz was seriously injured. The car rider succeeded in fleeing the scene.

Rescue-1122 officials shifted the injured in an area hospital while the body was handed over the family after fulfilment of legal requirements.