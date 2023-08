(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A woman was hit to death by a vehicle near here on Friday.

Police said that Samina Bibi ,29, was travelling on a bike with her husband when the speeding dumper hit it on main Sargodha, Mianwali road.

Resultantly, Samina Bibi died on the spot while her husband sustained injuries.