SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) A woman killed in road accident in the jurisdiction of Mitha Tiwana police station, here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, the accident took place at Mitha Tiwana-Jibbi road where a school teacher Kishwar along with her younger brother Hassan was going somewhere on a motorcycle when she fell down from the bike due to a jump, meanwhile, a speedy tractor trolley was coming from rear side ran over her, killing her on the spot.

Police handed over the body to heirs after completing legal formalities.