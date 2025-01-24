Woman Killed In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A woman was killed in a road accident in the limits of Rodala road police station on Friday.
According to Rescue-1122, a speeding motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley loaded with sugarcane near Adda Naiwala Morrh. As a result, a woman identified as Zakia Bibi, wife of Ferhat of Chak No 277 killed on the spot.
Rescue team shifted the body to the police station which started legal action.
