Woman killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A woman was killed in a road accident in the limits of Rodala road police station on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, a speeding motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley loaded with sugarcane near Adda Naiwala Morrh. As a result, a woman identified as Zakia Bibi, wife of Ferhat of Chak No 277 killed on the spot.

Rescue team shifted the body to the police station which started legal action.