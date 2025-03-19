Open Menu

Woman Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Woman killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A woman was killed in a road mishap near General Bus Stand on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Azeem along with his sister Aiman (30),r/o Satellite town was travelling on a motorcycle,when a bus coming from opposite side hit them.

As a result,Aiman died on the spot while Azeem sustained injuries.

Rescue1122 team and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the victims to DHQ hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

10 seconds ago
 Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Y ..

Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions

27 minutes ago
 Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Boa ..

Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025

50 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses st ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

4 hours ago
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Ha ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..

9 hours ago
 Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for ..

Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical In ..

Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical Interpretation'

10 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Lithuania

10 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns assassination attempt on Som ..

UAE strongly condemns assassination attempt on Somalia President

11 hours ago
 Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector

Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan