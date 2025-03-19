Woman Killed In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A woman was killed in a road mishap near General Bus Stand on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Azeem along with his sister Aiman (30),r/o Satellite town was travelling on a motorcycle,when a bus coming from opposite side hit them.
As a result,Aiman died on the spot while Azeem sustained injuries.
Rescue1122 team and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the victims to DHQ hospital for necessary legal formalities.
Further investigation was underway.
