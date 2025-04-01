Woman Killed In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2025 | 08:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) A woman was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a car at Adda Bhegowala, Wazirabad Road, on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122, motorcyclists 45-year-old Hasna died while 45-year-old Zafar was injured after being hit by a car on Adda Bhegowala Wazirabad Road, Sialkot.
Both the motorcycle and car were going towards Wazirabad when the speeding car hit the motorcycle.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body and the injured to hospital.
