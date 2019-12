(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::A woman was killed in a road accident, in the area of Thikriwala police station on Sunday.

According to police, Robina Bibi of Chak No.195-RB Jundanwala along with her relative Rizwan was going to Chak No.277-JB Gojra on a motorcycle when she fell onto the road and died on the spot.

