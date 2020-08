OKARA, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A woman was killed while a man sustained injuries in a road accident, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle on Okara-Depalpur road. As a result, motorcycle rider 50-year-old Irshaad Bibi died on the spot while a man sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and dead body to the hospital.