Woman killed in road accident in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) -:A woman was killed, while two others sustained injuries in truck-van collision at Kabirwala Multan road, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, in a truck-van collision a woman identified as Mukhtaran Mai suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, while two others Rubab and Rajab Ali, resident of Mari Sahu sustained serious injuries and were shifted to Tehsil Headquaters hospital Kabirwala.