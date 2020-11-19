UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Woman killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :A woman was killed after her dupatta got entangled in the open chain sprocket of a motorcycle-rickshaw at Satyana Road on Thursday.

According to police, Samina d/o Nazeer was travelling on a motorcycle-rickshaw, when all of a sudden, her dupatta got entangled in the chain and she fell on the ground.

Resultantly, she suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot without getting medical assistance.

Police handed over the body to her family after completing necessary formalities.

